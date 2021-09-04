e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:11 PM IST

Watch Video: Massive fire in seven-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali

ANI
Fire breaks out in seven-storey building in Borivali | ANI

A fire broke out in the seventh storey of a building in Borivali, news agency ANI reported.

It was brought under control after fire brigade officials rushed to the spotn. One fire official was injured during the operation and shifted to a hospital. Further details awaited.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:11 PM IST
