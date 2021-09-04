Watch Video: Massive fire in seven-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali

A fire broke out in the seventh storey of a building in Borivali, news agency ANI reported.

It was brought under control after fire brigade officials rushed to the spotn. One fire official was injured during the operation and shifted to a hospital. Further details awaited.

Watch the video of the incident here:

