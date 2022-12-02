e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Andheri Railway station, no casualty reported

Nearly 3-4 shops had caught fire which was doused an hour later by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Shops outside Andheri railway station had caught fire |
An early morning fire was reported opposite Andheri railway station (west) on Friday, December 2. Nearly three-four shops had caught fire which was doused an hour after it was first reported around 5.40 am to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No casualty was reported.

The fire, according to reports in local media, as per the preliminary probe was sparked because of short circuit in one shop and later spread to other establishments which resulted in damages and has caused loss of lakhs of rupees.

As soon as the fire was reported, four to five fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

A video of the incident went viral on social media which showed a fire blazing even as the firefighters are trying to douse it; meanwhile, smoke engulfed the surrounding areas.

According to a report, a case has been registered by the DN Nagar Police and is taking further action.

Further details awaited

