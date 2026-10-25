Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Women’s Coach Of Dadar-Badlapur AC Local Near Ghatkopar; Power Bank Suspected, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

The incident near Ghatkopar briefly disrupted the suburban service as passengers and railway staff responded to the fire in the women’s coach | File Photo

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: A power bank suspected to have malfunctioned caught fire inside a passenger’s bag in the women’s coach of an air-conditioned local train travelling from Dadar to Badlapur on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among commuters and prompting passengers to pull the alarm chain.

The incident took place shortly before the train reached Ghatkopar station at around 12.30 pm. No injuries were reported, but the passenger’s belongings were destroyed in the fire.

🎥 Fire Breaks Out in Women’s Coach of Mumbai AC Local Near Ghatkopar; No Injuries Reported, Power Bank Suspected #Ghatkopar #MumbaiLocal #ACLocal #MumbaiNews @ImAbhi5200 https://t.co/y8lShhdzJ4 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 24, 2026

Fire Breaks Out Near Ghatkopar

The incident occurred in local train service DBL-2 on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus–Kalyan section. According to railway information, the power bank reportedly exploded inside the bag, which then caught fire.

Thick smoke quickly spread through the compartment, alarming women passengers travelling in the coach. As the fire broke out, passengers acted quickly to remove the burning bag from the compartment.

The fire was extinguished with water, while another account said the burning bag was thrown outside near Ghatkopar station. The incident briefly disrupted normal operations as railway staff attended to the situation.

The train was detained at Ghatkopar station between 12.51 pm and 12.53 pm for a safety check. Railway staff inspected the coach before allowing the service to resume.

A member of the train’s safety response team, identified as Rahul, restored the alarm chain after the incident and took photographs of the scene. However, the passenger whose bag caught fire was not identified in the available report, as her details were not recorded by the staff member.

Incident Highlights Risks Of Portable Batteries

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks posed by malfunctioning portable electronic devices during train journeys. Power banks contain lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat and catch fire if damaged, defective or exposed to excessive heat.

Such incidents can be particularly dangerous in crowded suburban trains, where smoke can spread quickly and leave commuters with limited room to move.

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While the prompt response of passengers helped contain the situation, the incident also raises questions about the handling and documentation of onboard emergencies.

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