 Mumbai Fire Breaks Out At Bhuleshwar Jewellery Market, 32 Escape As Firefighters Douse Blaze
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Mumbai Fire Breaks Out At Bhuleshwar Jewellery Market, 32 Escape As Firefighters Douse Blaze

A fire broke out at a shop inside Kaka Kua building in south Mumbai's Bhuleshwar market on Thursday morning. Around 32 people escaped with assistance from V P Road Police. Mumbai Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze by 11.08 am. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains unknown.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Mumbai Fire Breaks Out At Bhuleshwar Jewellery Market, 32 Escape As Firefighters Douse Blaze
A fire broke out at Kaka Kua building in Mumbai's Bhuleshwar market on Thursday morning, with around 32 people escaping safely. | Pics | Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a shop located in Kaka Kua building, Bhuleshwar market in south Mumbai on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 10 am, and the fire was extinguished at 11.08 am.

Pics | Devashri Bhujbal

Around 32 people escaped from the building with the help of V P Road police, who had reached the spot immediately, sources said. The Mumbai Fire Brigade doused the fire, and no injuries were reported.

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Market closure averts major disaster

Bhuleshwar is a known jewellery market in south Mumbai and is usually a congested area packed with wholesale traders and shoppers. The market was yet to open when the mishap took place, averting a major disaster.

Pics | Devashri Bhujbal

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