Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Imitation Jewellery Shop In Bhuleshwar Market, Building Evacuated | VIDEO | Screengrab

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at an imitation jewellery shop in Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar Market on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of the building as a precaution. Four fire brigade vehicles reportedly rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire was reported in the Bhoiwada area of Bhuleshwar, a prominent jewellery trading hub in south Mumbai. A suspected short circuit and overheating are believed to have triggered the blaze, although the exact cause is yet to be established.

Visuals Of Fire Surface On Internet

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing flames engulfing part of the building and thick black smoke billowing from the affected structure. In another video, firefighters can be seen directing powerful streams of water through large hose pipes to douse the flames.

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Visuals also suggest that the fire had been brought largely under control as firefighting personnel continued operations at the site. The building was evacuated to prevent injuries and ensure the safety of people in the premises.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage to the shop and adjoining structures are awaited. The cause of the fire and the extent of the losses are yet to be officially confirmed.

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