Mumbai: Fire breaks out in mangrove forest area in Malad's Marve, no casualties reported

A fire was reported in a mangrove forest area of Malad's Marve. Around 2:40 p.m. excessive fumes of smoke was noticed behind Marina Enclave in Malad West when the mangroves and rubber caught fire. A fire brigade was deployed at the spot to douse the fire. Incidents of similar fire cases have been reported in the area before.

So far no casualties and injuries are reported in the fire.

Twitter users shared pictures on social media of the site.