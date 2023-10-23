Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Among 2 Dead After Fire Erupts At Residential Building In Kandivali's Mahaveer Nagar, 3 Injured; Visuals Surface | X/FPJ

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building in Mahaveer Nagar in the Kandivali West area. The fire broke out around 12.30 pm. The incident is a level-1 fire, informed the BMC. Five people sustained injuries in the incident, according to initial update.

According to reports, the fire is confined to electric wiring and installations on the 1st floor of the 8-story building. The BMC, MFB and police rushed to the spot of fire soon after receiving the information.

According to reports, the fire fighting operation is in the process with using two small hose line and first aid lines of four motor pumps.

The fire was finally brought under control at Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building and the electric supply to the building has been disconnected. The fire brigade has started their cooling operation.

WATCH | The fire is under control at Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building, Mahaveer Nagar, Kandivali (W), and the electric supply to the building has been disconnected. The fire brigade has started their cooling operation.



2 Dead In Fire Incident

In the latest update on the incident shared by the Municipal Fire Department, two people among the five injured lost their lives. The deceased were identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8). Both were declared dead on arrival. The injured ones are however undergoing treatment.

One of the injured ones, Rajeshwari Bhartare is in a critical condition as she sustained nearly 100% burn injuries. However, two other Lakshmi Bura and Ranjan Shah suffered 40-50% burn injuries and are undergoing treatment. All the victims were admitted to the Shatabdi hospital in the western suburbs.

