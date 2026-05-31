Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Garbage Floating In Nullah Near Laxmi Industrial Estate In Andheri West - WATCH

Mumbai: A fire reportedly broke out in garbage accumulated below a bridge near Laxmi Industrial Estate in Andheri, raising concerns over illegal dumping and fire safety in the area.

According to visuals shared by AndheriLOCA, the fire was seen burning through junk and waste material that had gathered below the bridge. The spot appears to be a nullah, where garbage had allegedly accumulated over time.

The visuals show thick smoke rising from the burning waste and spreading across the area, filling the air with smog. The incident has once again brought attention to the issue of garbage dumping below bridges and near nullahs, which can pose serious safety and environmental risks.

Police personnel were also seen at the spot, inspecting the area after the incident came to light. However, there is no official information yet on what exactly caused the fire or whether it was accidental or deliberately lit.

The incident has raised questions over how waste was allowed to accumulate below the bridge in the first place. The visuals suggest that the area may have been used as a dumping ground, creating conditions where such a fire could break out.

Further details from the authorities are awaited.

Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Sassoon Dock In Colaba

A fire broke out in a building near the Sassoon Dock in Mumbai's Colaba area on Sunday, May 31. Visuals shared online showed thick black smoke billowing into the air. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at around 12.30 pm.

Visuals of the fire was shared by Pulkit Soni on his official handle on X (formerly X), who reportedly posted a video from his home. Responding to the post, Mumbai Police wrote, "We are forwarding it to the main control room." As of now, there is no information on whether the fire has been doused by fire officials.

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