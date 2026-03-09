Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra West Flat Due To Celebratory Firecracker Following India’s T20 World Cup Win; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in the balcony of a third-floor apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Sunday night, reportedly after a firecracker rocket landed in the premises during celebrations of India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The incident occurred at Nirmala Colony near the Mount Mary Steps, where residents reported seeing flames emerging from the balcony of the apartment building shortly after firecrackers were burst in nearby lanes to celebrate the win. A video of the incident was shared by Bandra Buzz, a community page on Instagram that shares news in and around the Bandra locality.

According to locals, a rocket fired during the celebrations from a nearby gully is believed to have landed in the balcony of the flat, triggering the fire. Residents quickly gathered at the spot and managed to break open the apartment door to control the flames before they could spread further.

Witnesses said the fire was largely brought under control by locals using basic firefighting measures before emergency services arrived. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident as the occupants of the apartment were travelling at the time and the house was unoccupied.

A team from the Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot around 30 minutes later and carried out further checks to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished and that there was no risk of it reigniting.

Ashish Shelar Shares Update On Fire Incident

Confirming the incident, Maharashtra minister and Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar said that the authorities had been alerted and were taking necessary action. In a post on social media platform X, Shelar said he had spoken with concerned officials and assured that the situation was under control.

The fire incident occurred just after India secured a massive victory over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India delivered a dominant performance to retain the title, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs. Batters Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma led the charge with impressive performances, helping India post a massive total of 255/5.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert provided some resistance with a half-century, but it was not enough to prevent a comprehensive defeat. Chasing a strong target of 256 runs, New Zealand struggled against the Indian bowling attack and were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs. Celebrations erupted across several parts of the country following India’s win, with fans bursting firecrackers and gathering in large numbers on streets to mark the historic victory.