 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Shops Near Dreams Mall On Bhandup Station Road
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Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Shops Near Dreams Mall On Bhandup Station Road

A fire broke out at a few shops on Bhandup Station Road (West) in Mumbai on Saturday near Dreams Mall and close to the residence of MP Sanjay Dina Patil. Fire brigade teams and police personnel rushed to the spot after the incident was reported. Efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
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Mumbai: A fire broke out at a few shops on Bhandup Station Road (West) near Dreams Mall and close to the residence of MP Sanjay Dina Patil on Saturday.

Fire brigade teams and local police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Efforts are currently underway to bring the situation under control.

Further details about the cause of the fire or possible damage are awaited.

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