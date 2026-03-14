Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Shops Near Dreams Mall On Bhandup Station Road

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a few shops on Bhandup Station Road (West) near Dreams Mall and close to the residence of MP Sanjay Dina Patil on Saturday.

Fire brigade teams and local police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Efforts are currently underway to bring the situation under control.

Further details about the cause of the fire or possible damage are awaited.

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