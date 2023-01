Fire breaks out at RBI staff quarters in Chembur | FPJ

Mumbai: A Level 1 fire broke out at the RBI colony in Chembur (East) at around 9.56 AM earlier today.

The blaze was extinguished at 10.12 AM. No one was injured in the incident.

