Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Nature’s Basket Store In Goregaon; Video | Screengrab

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a Nature’s Basket outlet on the ground floor of Samarth Aishwarya Building in Adarsh Nagar, Goregaon, in the early hours of Wednesday. The blaze was confined to the ground-floor shop of the ground-plus-15-storey building, and no injuries were reported.

Visuals Show Massive Flames, Thick Black Smoke

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Visuals of the incident showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the affected structure. Police personnel and firefighters were seen rushing to the spot and carrying out firefighting and rescue operations.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at 12.05 am on November 11. Fire officials declared it a Level-I call at 12.09 am after receiving information that the blaze was confined to the shop.

Fire brigade personnel, police, a 108 ambulance, representatives of the concerned electricity distribution company and BMC ward staff were mobilised to the spot.

The fire was completely extinguished at 3.54 am, the MFB informed at 4.25 am. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been specified.

2 Women Sustain Burn Injuries In Andheri LPG Flash Fire

In a separate incident on Thursday evening, two women, including a 13-year-old girl, sustained burn injuries after a flash fire erupted from an LPG cylinder at Bombari Chawl, near Khandeshwar Mandir, Kajuwadi, Chakala, Andheri East.

The incident occurred at around 7.35 pm, and the fire was extinguished by 8 pm. The injured were identified as Rutika Gaud (35), who suffered 25 per cent burns, and Neha Gaud (13), who sustained 14 per cent burns. Both were shifted to Cooper Hospital in a police van and are reported to be in stable condition.

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire was caused by a flash fire from the main valve of an LPG cylinder. It was confined to the cylinder's main valve, the clothing of the two women, a diya and other kitchen items in Room No. 2 on the ground floor of a ground-plus-one-storey structure. The affected area measured approximately 3 x 3 sq ft. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, a 108 ambulance and BMC ward staff were deployed at the site.

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