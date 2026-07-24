Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At MSEB Headquarters In Bandra; Building Evacuated

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Maharashtra State Electricity Board Headquarters In Bandra; Building Evacuated | Facebook

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) headquarters, Prakashgad, in Mumbai's Bandra East on Friday, triggering panic among employees and prompting the evacuation of the building. According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted on the sixth floor of the multi-storey office building while routine administrative work was underway.

Employees Evacuated Immediately

Thick smoke began billowing reportedly from the sixth floor, accompanied by a strong burning smell, causing panic among employees. As smoke spread through parts of the building, authorities immediately initiated an evacuation, safely moving all officers and staff out of the premises as a precautionary measure.

On receiving information about the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed five fire engines and firefighting teams to the spot. Firefighters launched an operation to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of a short circuit, though the reason behind the blaze will be determined after a detailed investigation once the fire is fully extinguished. According to a report by News18 Marathi, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. Officials said the timely evacuation of the building helped avert a major mishap.

Firefighters continued cooling operations and searched the affected floor to ensure there were no remaining hotspots. Authorities also cordoned off the area around the building as a precaution while emergency personnel carried out the firefighting operation.

Operations Temporarily Disrupted

Prakashgad serves as the headquarters of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board, the state's power sector regulator, and houses several administrative offices. The incident temporarily disrupted official work as employees were moved to safety.

Further details regarding the extent of damage and the cause of the fire are awaited. An official inquiry is expected to be launched after the firefighting operation is completed.

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