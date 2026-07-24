Mumbai: Driver's Quick Thinking Averts Tragedy As Moving Mercedes Catches Fire On Eastern Freeway Near Dockyard Road | VIDEO

Firefighters extinguish a Mercedes that caught fire on the Eastern Freeway after its occupants escaped safely following the driver's alert | X - @CommonM56559063

Mumbai, July 23: The presence of mind of a driver helped avert a tragedy after he alerted the owner of a Mercedes car when their moving vehicle caught fire on the Eastern Freeway near Dockyard Road on Thursday evening, allowing all three occupants to escape unharmed.

The incident triggered a major traffic snarl during peak hours before the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the blaze under control and cleared the carriageway, restoring traffic. No injuries were reported.

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident was reported at 7.38 pm near the Cancer Hospital on the Eastern Freeway. Fire brigade personnel, along with police and traffic police, rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Pankaj Ambekar, Station Officer at the MFB's Mandvi Fire Station, said the driver's quick thinking prevented a possible tragedy.

"The driver noticed smoke coming from the bonnet and immediately alerted the owner and her daughter, who were seated in the rear of the car. They got out of the vehicle within moments, following which it was engulfed in flames," he said.

Driver's Presence Of Mind

The incident, which occurred during the evening rush hour, triggered heavy traffic congestion on the Eastern Freeway, with vehicles crawling for more than an hour.

"The car was completely gutted in the blaze and its tyres had jammed, making it impossible to move. We had to call a crane to remove the vehicle, after which traffic was gradually restored," said Ambekar.

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Cause Under Investigation

According to fire officials, prima facie, the blaze appears to have been caused by overheating. However, the exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation.

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