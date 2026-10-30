Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Foo Restaurant In Bandra’s VN Sphere Mall, Doused After Nearly 3 Hours - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Foo restaurant inside VN Sphere Mall on Linking Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Friday morning. The blaze was brought under control after nearly three hours and no injuries were reported.

Visuals Of Fire Incident Surface

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Visuals of the spot have surfaced on the internet showing two to three fire tenders at the location. Firefighters and local residents can be seen in the vicinity. Glass panes of the restaurant can be seen broken due to the incident. No flames or smoke can be seen in the visuals, suggesting that the fire was brought into control.

Details On The Fire Incident

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported at around 6.02 am on October 30. The fire originated on the third floor of the five-storey mall, a ground-plus-five structure located near Dhanraj Restaurant.

The Fire Brigade declared a Level II fire call at 6.28 am, following which multiple fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, the concerned electricity distribution company and BMC ward staff were mobilised. A 108 ambulance was also deployed as a precautionary measure.

Firefighting operations continued for nearly three hours, with the blaze finally extinguished at 8.55 am, according to the latest update from the Fire Brigade at 9.05 am. No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.

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