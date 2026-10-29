Mumbai: 40 Acres Of Government Land Worth ₹1,500 Crore Cleared Of Encroachments In 6 Months Across Mankhurd, Sion-Panvel Highway Belt

The Mumbai Suburban district administration has cleared government land occupied by unauthorised residential and commercial structures in the Govandi-Mankhurd belt | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Mumbai Suburban district administration on Thursday cleared encroachments on a prime two-acre government land parcel in Deonar along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

The plot was allotted to LIDCOM (Leather Industries & Charmakar Development Corporation) but had been heavily encroached upon by commercial structures for years.

"We have demolished all unauthorised shops. The land has now been handed over to LIDCOM," said Additional Collector (Encroachments and Removals) Padmakar Rokade.

Six Acres Cleared In Mankhurd

Thursday's action followed a series of encroachment removal drives undertaken by the collector's office in the last few months in the Govandi-Mankhurd belt and along the Sion-Panvel Highway.

The latest action involved clearing a six-acre land parcel in Mankhurd, earlier allotted to the Children's Aid Society. The land parcel is estimated to be valued at between Rs 60 crore and Rs 80 crore. Of the six acres, around five acres were cleared last month, and the remaining plot, which housed a residential structure, was cleared earlier this week.

Rokade said, "In the last six months, we have cleared around 40 acres of government land, which was heavily encroached upon by unauthorised structures. The total estimated land value is approximately Rs 1,500 crore. The cleared land has been handed over to the respective allottees."

Government Land Worth Rs 1500 Crore Reclaimed

Some of the other government land parcels in the area cleared by the collector's office's encroachment removal department in the last six months include 11 acres in Mankhurd, housing 1,200 unauthorised hutments, allotted to the Maharashtra Prisons Department; 14 acres in the Kurla scrap yard, Mankhurd, allotted for Film City (Cultural Department); and four acres of land below Tata Power cables, where a garden and beautification project is proposed.

Rokade said that encroachment removals had been expedited following the state government's instructions. "Apart from the ministers who are taking regular follow-up on actions, the local MLAs have also written to the office to remove the encroachments."

Further Action Against Illegal Structures

The Govandi-Mankhurd belt is one of the most encroached-upon areas in Mumbai, with unauthorised residential and commercial structures and decades-old slum settlements.

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The officer added that action would soon also be taken against illegal slums and slum structures above a height of 14 feet, as directed by the municipal commissioner.

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