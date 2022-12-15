Mumbai: Fire breaks out at CSMT food stall; no casualty reported

Remains of the stall on platform 14/15 of CSMT | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

A fire broke out in a food stall on platform number 14/15 of the CSMT railway station on Wednesday morning at 6.45. The fire, was brought under control within 10 minutes and no injury or casualty was reported, according to a fire brigade official.

Evaluation of monetary loss due to this fire is underway. “Timely action prevented further damage to the roof of the heritage building,” he said.

“The minor blaze was immediately put off, it did not affect passengers or train operations,” a CR spokesperson said and added that a few cables of the platform lighting system and CCTV fibre cable were damaged, which were repaired immediately.

Operation of 33 CCTV cameras were affected, most of them were restored by the evening, according to a railway source. “Inquiry to determine the cause is underway, prima facie it appears the fire started due to a short circuit in the refrigerator,” a senior officer of CR said.