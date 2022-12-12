Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kherwadi police station in Bandra; one injured/ Representative Image | Pixabay

A fire broke out on Monday in the storeroom of suburban police station in Mumbai's Bandra area. The fire was reported in Kherwadi station.

A policeman was injured while trying to douse the fire and has been admitted to hospital for treatment, said officials of Mumbai fire brigade.

On Sunday, s fire broke out at Rajlaxmi Industries in the Malad area of Mumbai on Sunday late evening, as many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, so far no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

With agency inputs