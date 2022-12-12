e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire breaks out in Kherwadi police station in Bandra; one injured

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kherwadi police station in Bandra; one injured

A policeman was injured while trying to douse the fire and has been admitted to hospital for treatment, said officials of Mumbai fire brigade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kherwadi police station in Bandra; one injured/ Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

A fire broke out on Monday in the storeroom of suburban police station in Mumbai's Bandra area. The fire was reported in Kherwadi station.

A policeman was injured while trying to douse the fire and has been admitted to hospital for treatment, said officials of Mumbai fire brigade.

On Sunday, s fire broke out at Rajlaxmi Industries in the Malad area of Mumbai on Sunday late evening, as many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, so far no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

With agency inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

President Murmu appoints Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala as acting CJ of Bombay High Court

President Murmu appoints Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala as acting CJ of Bombay High Court

Navi Mumbai: Truck driver held for stealing tyres in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Truck driver held for stealing tyres in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Thief steals ₹ 25k cash, documents from petrol pump office in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Thief steals ₹ 25k cash, documents from petrol pump office in Panvel

Statement on Ambedkar-Phule: Mumbai Press Club condemns arrest of Pune scribe Govind Wakade

Statement on Ambedkar-Phule: Mumbai Press Club condemns arrest of Pune scribe Govind Wakade