 Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Ansa Industrial Estate in Andheri; no casualties so far
Five fire tenders are carrying out the firefighting operation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Ansa Industrial Estate in Andheri; no casualties so far | Representative Photo

A fire broke out at around 6:15 pm at the Ansa Industrial Estate in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Friday. Five fire tenders are carrying out the firefighting operation.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, BMC said in a statement.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, stack of papers, etc, an official said.

Senior fire officials and ambulances are at the spot and other agencies have also been mobilised, the official said, adding that further details are awaited. 

(with agency inputs)

