Mumbai: Fire breaks out again in Avighna Park

Mumbai: Fires seem to haunt the residents of Avighna Park, an upscale apartment building in Lower Parel, with a blaze engulfing it on Thursday morning. There were no fatalities in the incident.

Two fire brigade personnel, Ramdas Shivram Sanas (37) and Mahesh Ravidnra Patil (26), were injured in the fire that was caused by a short circuit in a flat on the 22nd floor, according to a source. The fire, which broke out at 10.45 am, was doused by 2 pm.

This is the second such incident at One Avighna Park, Mahadev Palav Marg. A guard deployed at the building had died in a fire that had broken out there last October.

There was no one in the flat when the fire broke out, according to the police. The building's fire-fighting system was working well and fire brigade personnel stopped the blaze at the building near Bharat Mata Cinema, Lower Parel (East), from spreading, police and fire-brigade officials said. It was a Level One fire alert, which is considered to be low level, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire brigade used four fire engines and four jumbo tankers to put out the fire.

“After getting a call from residents, we rushed to the spot and the fire was confined in flat number 2202. The main door was locked and so our jawans had to break into it to get access to douse the fire in the a 4 BHK flat,” said VN Sangale, assistant divisional fire brigade officer. “The fire fighting equipment of the building was working and we used the water of the building and the fire brigade’s tankers to extinguished the fire. We doused it after more than two hours,” he said.

“There were flammable items in the building like wood, sofa sets, and curtains in the house which had created thick smoke,” said Sangale, who was heading the fire-fighting operation.

“We rescued 70-80 residents, including residents of the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th floor. We took them to a refuge area on the 25th floor. There were 8-10 senior citizens, who we brought down later through the staircase of A wing,” Sangale said.

“There was no one in the house and no resident was injured. Their firefighting system was working well. After the last incident, they have kept the fire system in working condition. The fire was going towards the 23rd floor but the fire brigade brought the fire under control. We have not registered any offence and will wait for the report of the fire brigade officers,” said Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone 4) Pravin Munde, who inspected the spot.

“I stay on the 22th floor. I smelt smoke and decided to leave home. My family and I rushed towards the ground floor. I did not hear any alarm. I don't know the situation of my home. The fire brigade personnel are not allowing us to go to home. I did not even lock my home.” said a woman who stays in B wing of the complex.

“The fire erupted on the 22nd floor of the B wing and there was no threat to A wing. We, nevertheless, chose to come down. All the residents of B wing have come down and the officer bearers of the residents’ welfare association have arranged food and drinking water for the residents,” said a college student, who stays in A wing.

A fire had broken out on the 19th floor of the same building on October 22, 2021. Arun Tiwari, a security guard, had fallen down and died.

“Last year also a fire had erupted in the same building. The fire brigade reached on time in this instance after receiving a call from residents. The security personnel deployed at the complex and the officer bearers of welfare association do not know how to douse the fire or conduct a rescue operation. They should be trained in rescue operations and dousing fires.” said former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who visited the place.

