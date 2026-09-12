Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts Near GTB Nagar Monorail Station, Panic Among Residents; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Panic gripped the area around the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar Monorail Station after a fire broke out in a structure near the station in the wee hours of Saturday. Dramatic visuals from the spot showed massive flames engulfing a structure as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Buildings are collapsing.



Roads are collapsing.



Public infrastructure is crumbling.



Important, confidential files are going up in flames.



And now, fire erupted at Mumbai’s GTB Nagar Monorail station.



At this rate, can we at least hope a few BJP headquarters collapse too? pic.twitter.com/LeXwYI26jK — ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) September 11, 2026

Videos Show Panic In Area After Fire Breaks Out

According to reports, the fire was reported in the vicinity of the GTB Nagar Monorail Station, triggering panic among residents and people gathered near the site. Thick flames could be seen rising from the structure in videos circulating online.

Soon after receiving information about the blaze, fire brigade personnel and firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. Firefighters immediately began efforts to douse the flames and carry out rescue operations.

Visuals from the incident showed fire brigade personnel battling the blaze, while a crowd gathered in the area watched the firefighting operation. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or fatalities in the incident. The cause of the fire and details about the structure that caught fire were not immediately clear.

Second Fire Incident In GTB In 2 Weeks

The incident comes less than two weeks after another fire was reported near GTB Nagar railway station in Sion-Koliwada on August 31. In that incident, a pile of accumulated garbage along the railway tracks caught fire in the evening, sending thick smoke across the surrounding area.

According to local residents, the garbage heap suddenly caught fire, with smoke spreading towards the station and nearby areas. The blaze raised concerns because of its proximity to the railway tracks and other material stored alongside them.

Railway police had said the fire was reported near a public bridge, on the Panvel-bound side of GTB Nagar railway station, around 300 metres from the station. Personnel from Wadala Railway Police Station had reached the spot after receiving information about the blaze. With assistance from local residents, the police managed to extinguish the fire completely. No injuries or loss of life were reported in that incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/