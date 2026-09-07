Back-To-Back Fires In Mumbai: Four Injured In Dharavi, Massive Blaze Erupts At Lamington Road Godown | IANS & ANI

Mumbai: Four residents, including two children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a resident structure at Sion Dharavi Link Road on Sunday wee hours. The incident was reported at 1.39 pm to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), however, was extinguished by the locals before the MFB reached the spot.

"The incident took place in room no 43 of a ground-plus-two-storey structure in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Rajiv Gandhi Sports Club, Dharavi. The fire was confined to an LPG cylinder of Bharat Gas. The fire was extinguished by the public before the arrival of the Fire Brigade. Four injured persons were shifted to Sion Hospital in a police van before the Fire Brigade reached the spot," the disaster management cell report said.

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The injured are identified as Poonam Jaiswal, 30 (30% burns), Rohan Gupta, 5 (5% burns), Rudra Gupta, 4 (8% burns), and Parvati Gandhari, 19 (15% burns). All four are admitted to Sion Hospital and their condition is stable.

In another incident, major fire broke out in a 7000 sq ft big godown located in Saraswati Bhavan at Lamington Road on Saturday late night. The incident was reported to MFB at 11.33 pm and a level II fire was declared at 12.40 am. The blaze was extinguished at 9.02 am and no injuries were reported.

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"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, stock of Lithium batteries etc. in an area about 7000 sq. ft on ground, first floor and on loft of ground plus partly one and partly upper two floored structure. Some portion of loft had collapsed and some portion likely to be in collapsible condition," the report from BMC disaster management cell said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.



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