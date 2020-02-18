Mumbai fire: Blaze erupts at chemical company in Dombivli; no casualties reported

Thane: A fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.
No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.
The blaze erupted around 12:45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivli township, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
Four fire engines and two water tankers were rushed to the spot.
There were lots of chemicals stored in drums, and dozens of explosions happened during the fire in the chemical company in Dombivli MIDC, reported the Free Press Journal's Narendra Gupta.
Fire officials have appealed to passerby and locals to not use this route.
"No one was injured in the fire," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)