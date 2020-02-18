Mumbai fire: Blaze erupts at chemical company in Dombivli; no casualties reported

Thane: A fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted around 12:45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivli township, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Four fire engines and two water tankers were rushed to the spot.

There were lots of chemicals stored in drums, and dozens of explosions happened during the fire in the chemical company in Dombivli MIDC, reported the Free Press Journal's Narendra Gupta.

Fire officials have appealed to passerby and locals to not use this route.