Mumbai: Fire at fishermen settlement in Cuffe Parade, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Mumbai: Fire at fishermen settlement in Cuffe Parade; no casualties reported | Screengrab of video

Mumbai: In the wee hours on Tuesday, January 3, a fire broke out in Cuffe Parade at the fishermen settlement. Three to four boats at Fishermen Sarvodaya Cooperative Society caught fire and the surrounding stalls of the fisherfolk was gutted. Two additional boats were damaged.

The fire broke out in the traditional fishing boats docked for repairs. Nearly 25 to 30 families have been affected due to the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visuals of the same surfaced which shows the blaze engulfing the stalls and the boats as efforts were underway to douse the fire. Fisherfolk also scurried to douse the fire and salvage whatever they could from the fire.

According to the information received, the fisherfolk will be filing an application with the state government for compensation and restoration of boats.

Addtionally, Fisheries Minister of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Department of Fisheries commissioner have been informed about the incident.