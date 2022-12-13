Mumbai: Fire at Bandra police station; ASI critical

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 57-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Kherwadi Police in Bandra East sustained 95% burns after a fire broke out in one of the police station's store rooms on Monday. The blaze erupted at around 12.45 pm and the cop was injured while trying to douse the fire. Documents, record books, and official papers kept inside the store room were burnt during the fire, added the police.

The injured ASI was identified as Arvind Janadharn Khot. He was immediately rushed to the Sion Hospital and later shifted to Byculla's Masina Hospital. “The ASI has sustained major burn wounds and is in a critical condition. He was initially admitted in the ICU of the burn ward,” said Dr Mayank Tripati, Sion Hospital. Dean Mohan Joshi said that the patient was shifted to Masina Hospital for further treatment of burn injuries.

At the time of mishap, there were many police officials and few citizens present inside the ground plus two storey police station. The fire brigade was stationed there till late evening for further investigating the cause of the fire. According to the firefighters, the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, office records, etc.