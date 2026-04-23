Mumbai Fire: 8–10 Vehicles Gutted At Illegal Parking Site In Govandi; CNG Blast Suspected | VIDEO

Fire destroys multiple vehicles at illegal parking site in Govandi | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, April 23: At least 8 to 10 vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out at an illegal parking site in Govandi, near the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road in Mumbai, on Thursday morning. The vehicles, reportedly old and lying unused at the site for a long time, were quickly engulfed in flames.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within an hour, preventing it from spreading further. No injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed fire officials.

#WATCH | Fire Erupts On Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road Following CNG Cylinder Blast At An Illegal Parking Site In Govandi



Reported by Devashri Bhujbal#Mumbai #MumbaiNews #Ghatkopar #Mankhurd #Govandi pic.twitter.com/g13dQFehMs — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 23, 2026

Fire breaks out near Bainganwadi signal

According to the MFB, the fire was reported at 11:45 am on Thursday at an illegal parking site near the Bainganwadi signal in Govandi, Mumbai. The blaze engulfed several vehicles, sending thick smoke across the busy stretch.

Firefighters, along with police personnel and 108 ambulance services, were immediately rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control by 12:22 pm.

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Probe underway into possible cause

Officials said that around 8 to 10 parked cars—mostly old and abandoned—were damaged in the incident. “Preliminary investigation suggests a possible CNG cylinder blast may have triggered the fire,” an official said. Meanwhile, local police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause and identify the owners of the vehicles.

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