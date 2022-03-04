Mumbai: FIR to be filed against Twitter user for 'false and mischievous' tweet regarding I-T notice to BMC chief

After a tweet which metioned about the Income Tax Department notice against BMC Comissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal went viral, BMC chief has issued a statement calling the tweet as 'false and mischievous'.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, a BMC source said, "The tweet is false and mis-chievious. No notice has been received from Income Tax Department to inquire Iqbal Singh Chahal. A police complaint is being filed against this individual for spreading false,malicious and mischievous fake news. The conduct of this person needs to be strongly condemned."

