Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident Highlights Animal Cruelty Concerns

Man runs over stray, lawyer-activist says two more missing | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police have registered an FIR against a 25-year-old man for allegedly running over a stray dog with his car. The case was filed against Satyendra Rudral Vishwakarma under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 12.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nidhi Hegde, 34, is a lawyer and resides in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali East. She regularly feeds dogs in her neighbourhood. On September 11, at 8.50pm, she received a call from an acquaintance, informing her that a white car had struck a dog she regularly fed. The incident occurred at the Sapphire Heights Junction, where the acquaintance also nabbed Vishwakarma.

Hegde arrived at the scene and contacted a veterinarian, Manish Garje, who on arrival pronounced the dog dead. Hegde noted the car’s registration number as MH 03 EG 0388 and confirmed that Vishwakarma was the owner. She then approached Samta Nagar police and filed a complaint against Vishwakarma, leading to the registration of the FIR.

Hegde told the FPJ, “The car driver was heavily intoxicated. He attempted to run away, but bystanders nabbed him and handed him over to the police. One dog died, and two are missing. We found the footprints of the other two dogs. In our society, there is no value for an animal’s life.”