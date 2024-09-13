 Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident Highlights Animal Cruelty Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident Highlights Animal Cruelty Concerns

Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident Highlights Animal Cruelty Concerns

The Samta Nagar police have registered an FIR against a 25-year-old man for allegedly running over a stray dog with his car. The case was filed against Satyendra Rudral Vishwakarma under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 12.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
Man runs over stray, lawyer-activist says two more missing | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police have registered an FIR against a 25-year-old man for allegedly running over a stray dog with his car. The case was filed against Satyendra Rudral Vishwakarma under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 12.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nidhi Hegde, 34, is a lawyer and resides in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali East. She regularly feeds dogs in her neighbourhood. On September 11, at 8.50pm, she received a call from an acquaintance, informing her that a white car had struck a dog she regularly fed. The incident occurred at the Sapphire Heights Junction, where the acquaintance also nabbed Vishwakarma.

Hegde arrived at the scene and contacted a veterinarian, Manish Garje, who on arrival pronounced the dog dead. Hegde noted the car’s registration number as MH 03 EG 0388 and confirmed that Vishwakarma was the owner. She then approached Samta Nagar police and filed a complaint against Vishwakarma, leading to the registration of the FIR.

Read Also
Shocking! Stray Dog Suddenly Bites Man After He Pets It For A Minute, Dramatic Video Of Unexpected...
article-image

Hegde told the FPJ, “The car driver was heavily intoxicated. He attempted to run away, but bystanders nabbed him and handed him over to the police. One dog died, and two are missing. We found the footprints of the other two dogs. In our society, there is no value for an animal’s life.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident Highlights Animal Cruelty Concerns
Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident Highlights Animal Cruelty Concerns
Maharashtra: MSRTC Reports ₹16.87 Crore Profit For August 2024, Marks First Surplus In 9 Years
Maharashtra: MSRTC Reports ₹16.87 Crore Profit For August 2024, Marks First Surplus In 9 Years
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident...

Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Running Over Stray Dog; Incident...

Maharashtra: MSRTC Reports ₹16.87 Crore Profit For August 2024, Marks First Surplus In 9 Years

Maharashtra: MSRTC Reports ₹16.87 Crore Profit For August 2024, Marks First Surplus In 9 Years

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...