Shocking! Stray Dog Suddenly Bites Man After He Pets It For A Minute, Dramatic Video Of Unexpected Attack Surfaces

Man affectionately moves hand on stray dog's head for 1-minute-long, gets attacked in unexpected way | X/Ghar Ke Kalesh

In a shocking video that is going viral across social media platforms, we see a dog suddenly attacking a man after he expressed his love for the stray animal. It showed the man gently petting the animal for a few seconds until it suddenly got aggressive and pounced on him. Initially, the dog was seen as a friendly one, however, a while into the video it attacked the man, leaving him as well as viewers shocked over the dog's sudden change in behaviour.

Man pets stray dog

The video opened showing a man waiting on the roadside next to a few cars parked there. A dog was spotted standing next to him. The stray animal slowly approached the man in a friendly man. It looked into the man's eyes as if it was trying to communicate something to him or expect some cuddle from him. As it went closer to man, the dog received some love from him. He was seen moving his hand affectionately on the animal's head for nearly a minute.

Dog suddenly attacks man

After a minute of enjoying care and petting, the dog suddenly reacted aggressively. In a shocking turn of events, the dog jumped upon him and attacked him. It allegedly bit his hand and left him injured during the unexpected attack. Soon, a person washing the cars parked nearby tried to shoo away the dog as the man also made efforts to rescue himself.

Why could have the dog suddenly become violent?

Aakash Shukla, who describes himself as a dog behaviorist on Instagram, took note of the incident and said, "This scenario happens with insecure dogs where a dog generally tends to ask for direction but ends up getting physical affection and baby talks‼️This confuses the dog even more and makes the dog tense."

"Remember, a dog's first language is Energy Body language. So if we try to talk a dog out of anything, it may not really work and confuse the dog even more," he added. However, he understood that it is difficult to clearly state what happened to the dog suddenly without knowing the actual situation there or watching a longer version of the video.

"Now we don't know the context behind the video or what this dog and the human does before the video starts or what external triggers are around, but there was definitely something that made the dog feel insecure and go to the human to claim the human and find comfort and direction and with all the miscommunication and tension built up, this reaction happened," Shukla wrote on Instagram.