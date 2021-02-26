Mumbai: FIR registered after vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Hours after an explosive-laden SUV was found barely 600 meters away from Ambani's residence in South Mumbai, the Mumbai police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) into the incident, the offence was registered against an unknown accused.
Confirming the registration of offence the Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, an offence has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for negligent conduct with respect to an explosive substance (286), forgery (465), making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery (473), criminal intimidation (506(2)) and criminal conspiracy (120(B)) and section 4 of Explosive Substances Act".
The security of Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani was beefed up after at least 20 gelatine sticks carrying SUV car seized barely 600 meters away from Antilia. From the car, police seized a threat letter addressed to Ambani along with a couple of other number plates.
According to the police, the SUV displayed a registration number identical to that of a vehicle used by Ambani's security details while one of the number plate found inside the car was also similar to that of Ambani's convoy car, said police.
Following the SUV laden explosive-laden car was traced Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad checked the car and towed it to an undisclosed location for further investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that SUV's engine number and chassis number was reportedly been erased said officials.
The police have also seized CCTV footage from a nearby grocery store in which the SUV was recorded while entering the premises. According to the police, an unknown person drove the car to the location and parked it near Antilia around 1 am on Thursday, the SUV was followed by an unidentified white Innova car and police suspect that the accused left in that car.
The case was transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai crime branch.
