Mumbai: FIR lodged against police officer after court order

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Matunga police have registered an FIR against a police officer for delay in registering the FIR in the matter of a jeweller being cheated. The case has been registered after the court’s order.

The jeweller was a victim of fraud in Sept 2021, but the police did not register the FIR, following which he approached the court. On Nov 30, 2022, after the court’s order, the police arrested the accused officer while registering the jeweller’s complaint.

The complainant, Arun Mogvira, was cheated by a man impersonating a woman who couldn’t go to the jewellery shop owing to old age and requested him on the phone to send someone home. The fraudster had asked for change for Rs2 lakh. When the jeweller’s worker came with ornaments and gave the change to a man, he didn’t find anyone with the woman’s name in the building. Mr Mogvira had lodged a complaint at Matunga police station. As per sources, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Kamlesh Khushalkar was posted as PSI then.

When the police did not file the FIR, Mr Mogvira appealed in the Kurla court, which ordered an investigation by registering an FIR in the case. At the same time, it also ordered a case against the police officer for not registering the FIR.

Following the court’s order, the Matunga police registered Mr Mogvira’s complaint and arrested the suspect, Manish Ambekar. The case against API Khushalkar is under section 166 A (public servant disobeying directions under law) .