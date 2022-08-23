Mumbai Dahi Handi: FIR lodged against event organiser after Govinda's death

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: A 24-year-old 'Govinda' died after suffering injuries in the Dahi Handi festival following which police registered an FIR against the event organiser, an official said on Tuesday.

Sandesh Dalvi, a member of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak group, suffered serious head injuries after he fell from a human pyramid formed by 'Govindas' (Dahi Handi participants) during the Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Bamanwadi in Vile Parle area on Friday.

He died at the Nanavati Hospital on Monday night, the official from Vile Parle police station said.

According to the doctors, the patient was admitted to the civic-run R N Cooper hospital after he sustained major injuries on the occasion of Janmashtami which was on August 19 (Friday). Dalvi was a part of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak.

“The patient was brought to Cooper hospital on August 19 but his family took Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) and admitted him to the Nanavati hospital on August 21. However he was declared dead on Monday at the hospital,” said a civic official.

A doctor from Nanavati Hospital said, “The patient had sustained severe head injuries following which surgery was performed. But couldn’t survive and he died at 9 pm on Monday.”

Meanwhile, 222 injured reported out of which 204 were treated and discharged, while 17 are admitted to the hospital.

After Dalvi was injured, police had registered an offence against the event organiser. Following his death, the police have added Indian Penal Code sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) to the FIR, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that further investigation into the case is on.

