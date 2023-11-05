 Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Impersonator Demanding ₹15 Crore From Ex-MLC Anil Bhosale's Wife Posing As ED Officer
The law enforcement officer noted that the individual who communicated with Reshma went so far as to transmit an ED identification card to earn her trust

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Representational photo | File

A high-ranking official from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a case involving deception and collusion against an unidentified individual at Worli police station. In connection with an embezzlement case amounting to ₹70 crore, the ED has apprehended Anil Bhosale of Pune. Interestingly, an anonymous individual has reached out to Bhosale's wife, demanding ₹15 crore to secure her husband's release.

According to reports provided by Worli Police, Sunil Kumar (56), an ED officer, submitted a formal complaint in which he detailed Reshma's visit to the ED office in Worli on October 26. During her visit, Reshma, the spouse of former MLC and NCP leader Anil Bhosale, disclosed that on October 23, an unfamiliar individual had messaged her, purporting to be an ED officer. This person demanded a sum of ₹15 crore in exchange for securing her husband's exoneration.

Having received this information from Reshma, the ED officer promptly filed an FIR concerning the impersonation of the Enforcement Directorate's identity and emblem, as well as the extortion of money as part of a larger conspiracy.

Worli Police has now launched an investigation into this matter and has registered an FIR against the anonymous individual, invoking sections 120(B), 170, 384, 419, 420, 468 of the Indian Penal Code, along with IT Act sections 66(C) and 66(D).

