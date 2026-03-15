Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 3 Hawkers After Video Of Namaz At Malad Railway Station Goes Viral |

Mumbai: An FIR was filed against three hawkers after a video of them offering namaz at Malad railway station went viral online, the railway police said, as reported by IANS.

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According to the report, the three hawkers are identified as Mushtak Babu Lone, Soheb Sadakat Saha, and Bishmillah Din Ansari. The RPF registered a case under Section 147 of the Railway Act for trespass, while the GRP filed another under BNS Section 168 following the station master’s complaint. After the video went viral, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that an FIR will be filed regarding the incident.

While speaking to news agency PTI, "Openly, at Malad railway station in Mumbai, on top of the station platform, a small mandap-like structure has been made, and namaz has started being offered there... An FIR will be filed regarding all this."

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The viral video showed some people offering namaz under a makeshift shed right next to Platform No 1 of Malad railway station. According to the Jai Maharashtra report, expansion work at Malad West railway station is underway, and the Railways has created a large open space next to Platform No. 1 for the project.

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Meanwhile, just last week, the Bombay High Court refused taxi and auto rickshaw drivers to offer Namaz at a temporary shed within the city airport during the Ramazan period, saying that security overrides religion.

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The court noted that Ramzan is an integral part of the Muslim religion, but added that people cannot claim a religious right to offer Namaz at any place, especially in the vicinity of an airport, where security concerns are high. The court was hearing a petition filed by the Taxi-Rickshaw Ola-Uber Men’s Union claiming that the temporary shed where they used to offer prayers had been demolished last year. The plea urged the court to direct the authorities to allot them a place in the same area to offer Namaz.

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