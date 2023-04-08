Mumbai: FIR against rapper Umesh Khade for 'obscene' song

Wadala Police has registered a case against singer Umesh Khade alias Shambho for 'obscenity' in a song. He had uploaded a rap song 'Bhongali Keli Janta' three weeks ago in which he narrated the pain of the poor.

Milind Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector, Wadala Police station, said that based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Khade under sections 505 (1) (2) and 504 of the IPC.

“We received complaints from CIU officials, based on which Khade was summoned for questioning on Thursday. He was questioned for around an hour. He said that he had created the song as he felt it reflected the suffering of many in the country,” police said.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in a tweet said that the young artist and his parents have been detained at the Wadala police station. "There is nothing objectionable in this song. He has not named anyone,” he said.

In a similar case, a case has been registered against rap singer Raj Mungase of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district two days ago.

