e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: FIR against ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family & others for cheating, forgery

Mumbai: FIR against ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family & others for cheating, forgery

Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd has also been named in the fraud case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai on Saturday. The Mumbai Police has confirmed the development.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: FIR against ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family & others for cheating, forgery

Mumbai: FIR against ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family & others for cheating, forgery

Mumbai: Govandi residents report drug menace; empty cough syrup bottles found lying at all nooks &...

Mumbai: Govandi residents report drug menace; empty cough syrup bottles found lying at all nooks &...

Mumbai: Delay by BMC leads to massive cost escalation of 7 sewage treatment plant projects

Mumbai: Delay by BMC leads to massive cost escalation of 7 sewage treatment plant projects

Missing MBBS student: Lifeguard’s friend arrested for kidnapping Sadichha Sane

Missing MBBS student: Lifeguard’s friend arrested for kidnapping Sadichha Sane

Mumbai: Schools in Nagpada to have CCTV cameras

Mumbai: Schools in Nagpada to have CCTV cameras