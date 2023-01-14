Mumbai: FIR against ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family & others for cheating, forgery

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai on Saturday. The Mumbai Police has confirmed the development.

