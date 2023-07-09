 Mumbai: FIR Against Congress Media-In-Charge For Putting Up Provocative Poster
Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
Representative Image |

An FIR has been registered against Vijay Gore (Media In-Charge of Mumbai Pradesh Youth Congress) and other party workers for putting up a provocative poster and defacing public place.

According to the FIR, the Bandra Police discovered a 20×20 feet poster of the Congress party at General Arun Kumar Vaidya Garden, Bandra West. The poster displayed the text "Congress ka sath khuddar ke sath, BJP ka sath gaddar sath" along with symbol of a hand and torch and the names of Baba Siddiqi MLA, and Vijay Gore (Media In-Charge of Mumbai Pradesh Youth Congress) .

According to the police, besides defacing public property, the poster was put up without permission and contained controversial content. The police removed the poster after they got to know of it.

A case was lodged at Bandra police station under section 34 of the IPC Act and section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, on July 6.

