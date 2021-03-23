Mumbai: Finally, full-time principals to be appointed in degree colleges

Senate members of the University of Mumbai (MU) have raised the issue of in-charge principals appointed in degree colleges affiliated to MU where financial decisions cannot be taken due to adhoc posts. In response, MU said the lockdown has deferred the appointment of full-time principals.

Dhanaraj Kohachade, a senate member of MU said, "There are several degree colleges where in-charge principals have been managing posts right from six months to two or three years. This hampers the functioning of the college as in-charge principals do not have the power to take major decisions."

Generally, in-charge principals are appointed at degree colleges for a duration of six months on temporary basis till another full-time principal is appointed. Sudhakar Tamboli, another senate member said, "In some colleges, full-time principals are not appointed. The university should conduct an inquiry to fill vacant posts on priority."

In response, authorities of MU said the in-charge principals have been given an extension in some degree colleges due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation this year. Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC) of MU said, "This year, full-time principals were not appointed in some degree colleges due to lockdown restrictions and delay in the academic year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic situation." Kulkarni added, "We will check for vacant posts and conduct appointments soon."