MU starts helpline for MPhil, PhD entrance exam; provides additional chance to appear for practice test

Students who have not yet appeared for the practice test for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), the entrance exam for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU), will now be given another chance. The university made the announcement on Friday.



The main PET for MPhil programme will be held on March 25 and, the PhD entrance examination will be conducted on March 26 and 27, 2021. Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU said, "Students who have not yet appeared for the practice test conducted from March 12 to 17 will be given another chance. Students who have taken the practice test do not need to take the practice test again."



The examination will be conducted online for a total of 79 subjects and a detailed subject wise schedule has been made available on the university website.



Students can contact the following helpline numbers if they encounter any technical difficulties during these exams:

02228857050, 02228857048, 02228857043, 02228857034, 02228857035, 8291989298, 7700907079, 8657746186, 9372511846, 9372511847