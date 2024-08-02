Mumbai: Film Producer Accuses Jelly Bean Entertainment Director Of ₹1 Crore Fraud In Web Series Investment; Case Filed | Representational Photo

Mumbai: The Versova police have registered a case against Panchali Chakravarty, the Director of Jelly Bean Entertainment Company, for alleged cheating. Yogesh Rahar, a 40-year-old businessman involved in film and web series production and distribution, accused Chakravarty of fraud.

She assured him that if he invested Rs.1 crore in a web series she claimed to be producing, he would receive a 50% share of the profits. However, she neither produced the web series nor refunded his money. Furthermore, she allegedly threatened to implicate him in false crimes when he demanded his money back.

Accused Proposed Victim Of Producing A Web Series

The FIR states that Rahar, who resides in Oshiwara, operates 'Avak Films' with his brother in Gurgaon. He met Chakrabarty two years ago, who introduced herself as the owner of Jelly Bean Entertainment and a resident of Versova, Andheri. She proposed producing a web series titled 'Kab Tak Jawani Chupaogi Rani' and promised a 50% share of the profits along with a partnership if he invested in the project. Initially reluctant, Rahar eventually agreed to invest upon Panchali's insistence. An agreement was made stipulating that he would be credited as a producer and receive a 50% share of the profits.

Between December 2022 and May 2023, Rahar paid Panchali one crore rupees in installments through cash and cheques. However, even after a year, the web series had not begun production. Panchali allegedly used the funds for her personal gain and failed to repay the principal amount, breaching their contract. When Rahar demanded his money back, Panchali threatened to file a false case against him. Shocked by this, he lodged a complaint with the Versova police.

Case Filed In The Matter

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Panchali Chakraborty under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on July 30. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are also probing whether she has committed similar crimes under the guise of producing the web series.