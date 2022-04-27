Mumbai: Few Western Railway trains to be short terminated at Borivali station instead of Bandra Terminus; check details here

Due to technical reasons and avoid delays, few Western Railway trains will be short-terminated at Borivali station instead of Bandra Terminus.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 19004 Bhusaval - Bandra Terminus Khandesh Express will be short terminated at Borivali station instead of Bandra Terminus station for the trips running on Thursdays with effect from 28th April to 30th June 2022.

Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar - Bandra Terminus (Weekly) Special Train will be short terminated at Borivali station instead of Bandra Terminus station. The train will reach Borivali station at 03.57 hrs. This will be effective from 30th April , 2022 till 18th June, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:57 PM IST