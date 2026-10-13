Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of Domino's Pizza In Parel, Two Other Eateries Over Food Safety Violations |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences or registrations of three food establishments in Mumbai, including a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Parel, over serious food safety and hygiene violations detected during inspections.

Violations Found Across Three Locations

The action was taken against establishments in Parel, Bhandup West and Kurla West after inspections revealed violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules framed under it.

The licence of M/s Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., operating a Domino’s Pizza outlet at Rangoli Time Complex on Dr Ambedkar Road in Parel, was suspended on October 12. During a reinspection on October 9, officials found vegetarian and non-vegetarian food stored side by side in the same deep freezer. Chicken and paneer were also being prepared on the same oven or grill.

Earlier Improvement Notice Ignored

The establishment had earlier been issued an improvement notice following an inspection on August 11. However, the reinspection found that the deficiencies had not been adequately addressed. Officials also noted the absence of a conformity report for food-contact packaging materials, records of food delivery vehicles and preventive maintenance records for equipment.

The FDA suspended the licence of M/s Maaz Food Parcel and Catering at LBS Marg in Sonapur, Bhandup West, on October 13 after finding multiple hygiene and food-handling violations. These included cockroach infestation in the kitchen, clogged and unclean drains, and prepared food items without labels. Artificial food colour was also found in the kitchen.

Officials further found that the establishment was using fat spread while describing it as butter on the menu, potentially misleading customers.

In addition, the registration of M/s Mughal Dhaba, located opposite Kalpana Cinema on LBS Marg in Kurla West, was suspended following a complaint about stale food in an order placed through Zomato. An inspection conducted on October 8 revealed drains clogged with food waste and stagnant dirty water, along with a rear door left open without insect-proof mesh.

Inspectors also found rusted refrigerators, deep freezers and utensils, peeling paint and plaster on the walls, inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open dustbins near the onion stock.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/