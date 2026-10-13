Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Pawane MIDC Forest, Neighbour Arrested For Alleged Rape And Murder | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday afternoon was found dead near Bawkhaleshwar Temple in the Pawane MIDC forest area on Monday night. Turbhe police have arrested her 30-year-old neighbour, a daily-wage worker, for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering her.

Family Reports Girl Missing

The girl had gone out to play on Saturday afternoon, and her family initially believed she was playing nearby. However, when she did not return home by night and could not be traced, her family approached Turbhe police station at around 10.30 pm and reported her missing.

Police launched a search and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area. By Sunday, the footage had helped them establish that the girl was last seen with her neighbour, who was subsequently detained for questioning.

Accused Allegedly Confesses To Crime

“After the girl was reported missing, we examined CCTV footage and conducted a detailed investigation. The accused, who was known to the family, was identified and detained for questioning. During the investigation, he allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the child. Based on the information obtained, we recovered her body from the forested area near Bawkhaleshwar Temple on Monday night,” said SrPI Sunil Shinde of Turbhe police station.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly lured the girl by offering her something to eat before taking her away in an autorickshaw. He allegedly took her to a hill in the forested area of Pawane MIDC, where he sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death.

A case was registered at Turbhe police station under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following the girl's disappearance. The accused has been arrested, and a special investigation team has been formed to conduct further investigations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/