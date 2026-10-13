KDMC BJP Corporators Donate One-Month Salaries For Drought Relief, Dipesh Mhatre Gives ₹1 Lakh |

Kalyan: In a gesture of solidarity with drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra, BJP corporators of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have pledged their one-month salaries to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, extending financial support to people grappling with the agrarian crisis.

Nandu Parab Hands Over Cheque

The consolidated cheque, representing one month’s salary of the BJP corporators, was handed over by Kalyan BJP district president Nandu Parab to state BJP president Ravindra Chavan for submission to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Adding to the collective contribution, Dipesh Mhatre, BJP corporator and Thane divisional publicity chief, donated an additional ₹1 lakh towards drought relief.

The initiative reflects the party’s stated commitment to standing by farmers and vulnerable communities during a period of distress. With drought placing an additional burden on the rural population, the corporators said the contribution was an effort to extend support to those facing hardship.

BJP Leaders Highlight Social Responsibility

The BJP leaders said Maharashtra has a tradition of coming together to confront crises, adding that the initiative was an expression of social responsibility. They expressed hope that the financial assistance would provide some relief to drought-affected people.

Parab said the move was intended not merely as financial assistance but also as a call for others to step forward and support those in need. He stressed that standing together during difficult times was an essential part of public service.

The BJP leaders also expressed hope that the initiative would encourage other political parties, social organisations and citizens to contribute towards relief efforts.

The total amount represented by the corporators’ consolidated cheque was not specified in the information provided.

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