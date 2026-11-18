Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of Cafe Ideal, Chetana, Bayroute, Natural Ice Cream And 8 Other Food Outlets Over Hygiene Violations |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of nine prominent South Mumbai food establishments, including Cafe Ideal, iconic Chetana Restaurant, Bayroute and Natural Ice Cream, following inspections that revealed serious food safety and hygiene violations. Miyan Kababs, Shreeyog Restaurant, Gupta Fruit Juice Centre, Prakash Dosa and Saurabh Hotels are among the other establishments facing action.

FDA Conducts Inspections On November 17, Suspends Licences With Immediate Effect

The action was taken during inspections conducted on November 17. According to the FDA, inspectors found unhygienic food preparation areas, improper food storage, pest infestation and the absence of mandatory food safety documents. The licences were suspended with immediate effect under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

At Cafe Ideal in Colaba, inspectors found overflowing wet waste near food preparation counters, open cut onions, exposed electrical wires and peeling plaster on the kitchen ceiling. Raw and cooked non-vegetarian food was also stored together without covers, while workers were found without proper protective clothing.

Chetana Restaurant In Kala Ghoda Found With Fungal Growth And Leaking Ceilings

At Chetana Restaurant in Kala Ghoda, the FDA reported rusted storage racks, damaged refrigerator gaskets, fungal growth, leaking ceilings and wastewater flowing onto the kitchen floor. At Miyan Kababs in Fort, a live cockroach was reportedly found on a menu card placed on a customer's table, while flies were spotted inside the premises. Raw chicken was stored uncovered at 13 degrees Celsius, against the prescribed limit of 4 degrees Celsius or below.

Bayroute at Cuffe Parade was found to have rodent activity, flies entering through unmeshed openings, rusted refrigeration equipment and an open drain beneath the utensil rack. The FDA also noted that its dessert unit was being operated without the required modification to its licence.

Natural Ice Cream In Churchgate Found With Uncovered Products And Missing Labels

At Natural Ice Cream in Churchgate, inspectors found uncovered ice cream in an unclean freezer, products without manufacturing and expiry date labels, and flies and dust in the premises. Non-food items, including mobile chargers, were also stored alongside food products. The establishment allegedly lacked a proper first-in-first-out (FIFO) system and cleaning schedule.

Other establishments, including Shreeyog Restaurant, Gupta Fruit Juice Centre, Prakash Dosa and Saurabh Hotels, were found violating hygiene and food storage norms, with deficiencies in pest control, waste management, dishwashing arrangements and mandatory records.

In a separate action in the Konkan division, the FDA suspended the licences of three establishments in Thane — Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, Brodyama Foods LLP and Sagar Sweet and Bakery — for violations related to unhygienic food storage, inadequate pest control and non-compliance with Schedule 4 hygiene requirements.

During the suspension period, all 12 establishments are prohibited from purchasing, selling or distributing food articles. The FDA warned that operating during the suspension would invite strict legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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