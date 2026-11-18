61-Year-Old Man Murdered During Robbery Near Nerul's Balaji Temple; Police Arrest 20-Year-Old, Apprehend Two Minors |

Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police have arrested a 20-year-old habitual offender and apprehended two minors for allegedly murdering a 61-year-old man during a robbery near the Balaji Temple area in Nerul. The accused allegedly attacked the senior citizen with a sharp weapon before fleeing with his mobile phone, bag and cash worth Rs 17,000.

Senior Citizen Attacked While On His Way To Work On November 9

The victim, identified as Suresh Dinkar Salve (61), was on his way to work between 8.30 am and 9 am on November 9 when he was intercepted by the accused in a garden near the Balaji Temple area. They allegedly assaulted him on the head, lips and nose with a deadly weapon and robbed him of his belongings, leaving him seriously injured. Salve succumbed to his injuries during treatment on November 12.

Following a complaint lodged by his daughter, the Nerul police initially registered a case under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After Salve's death, Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) were added.

CCTV Footage And Technical Investigation Help Police Identify Accused

The police formed a special investigation team under the supervision of DCP (Zone II) Amit Kale and ACP Sandesh Naik. By examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, conducting technical investigations and developing intelligence through informants, the team identified the prime accused within two days.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shubham Shailesh Nadkar (20), a resident of Balaji Tekdi, Nerul, originally from Mhasla in Raigad district. He was arrested on November 12. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed his involvement in the crime along with two accomplices aged 17 and 16. Both minors were apprehended and subsequently sent to a juvenile correctional home following orders from the Juvenile Justice Board.

Police Recover Victim's Mobile Phone And Personal Documents

The police have recovered the deceased's Samsung mobile phone, valued at Rs 16,000, along with his bag, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card and other belongings.

Police said Nadkar is a habitual offender and has previously been booked in murder and robbery cases at Mhasla police station in Raigad district. He was out on bail in those cases when he allegedly committed the latest offence. The police have initiated proceedings to seek cancellation of his bail.

"The accused were identified within two days through a detailed examination of CCTV footage, technical investigation and intelligence inputs. The prime accused has a history of serious criminal offences, and further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Nerul Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble, along with Assistant Police Inspectors Rohan Patil and Devidas Aranye and police constables Manoj Ingle and Sunil Sakat, under the guidance of DCP Amit Kale and ACP Sandesh Naik. Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Chavan is conducting further investigation.

The police have appealed to citizens to avoid travelling alone through isolated areas, particularly those with poor lighting and dense vegetation, during late-night and early-morning hours. Citizens have also been urged to report suspicious activities immediately by calling the emergency helpline 112.

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