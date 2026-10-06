Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 8 Eateries, Including Roshan Bakery And Satkar Caterers, Over Food Safety Violations

FDA inspections uncovered food hygiene, pest control, storage and safety violations at eateries across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of eight eateries, including popular Roshan Bakery in Mazgaon and Satkar Caterers operating the staff canteen at R N Cooper Hospital, while suspending registration certificates of three other establishments in Mumbai Division over serious food safety and hygiene violations.

FDA inspections found improper food storage temperatures, pest infestation, use of non-food-grade materials, blackened/reused cooking oil, poor hygiene and inadequate documentation across the 11 establishments.

Violations Found At Eateries

At Roshan Bakery, Mazgaon, inspectors found rusted and stained baking trays and aluminium moulds, uncovered ready-to-eat food, non-food-grade packaging and reuse of old blackened oil. The premises also had broken and unclean flooring, poor drainage and inadequate personal hygiene among food handlers.

At Satkar Caterers, operating the staff canteen at R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Vile Parle, FDA officials found flies and cockroaches, ineffective pest control and improper segregation of raw and cooked as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Cleaning and sanitisation schedules, waste disposal and worker hygiene were also found inadequate.

Other establishments facing action include Nom Nom Restaurants, Mumma’s Kitchen and Chhotus Kitchen in Borivali; Suraj Lama Momos in Andheri; Tardeo Lunch Home; Shagun Veg Restaurant at Mumbai Central; Johar-E-Islam Hotel in Byculla; Mister Momo King in Mazgaon; and Bharat Coffee House in Girgaon.

Food Storage And Hygiene Lapses

At Nom Nom Restaurants, improper refrigeration, missing food-safety records and flies were reported. Chhotus Kitchen stored frozen food above the prescribed -18°C, with insects and poor hygiene.

Tardeo Lunch Home and Shagun Veg Restaurant had uncovered food, flies and inadequate cleaning. At Bharat Coffee House, insects were found in cooked rice, while newspaper was used for marinated meat.

The FDA said the action followed violations relating to food storage, hygiene, pest control, worker health and safety, documentation and use of food-grade materials.

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Rs 2.17 Crore Stock Seized

In addition, between October 1 and October 5, FDA seized prohibited stock worth Rs 2.17 crore during a five-day drive in Thane and Raigad, arresting 14 people and registering six FIRs. Separately, officials seized 11,487 kg of food products worth Rs 7.88 lakh, including chicken, sauces, maida, chilli powder, peas and farsan, over violations.

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