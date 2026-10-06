Blinkit, Copenhagen Hospitality, Eatclubs Among Establishments Facing Maharashtra FDA Action In Festive-Season Crackdown

Blinkit, Copenhagen Hospitality, Eatclubs Among Establishments Facing Maharashtra FDA Action Amid Festive-Season Drive |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its statewide food safety drive ahead of the festive season, with several food outlets and restaurants losing their food licences.

According to reports, the FDA has taken action against eight food establishments in Mumbai and the Konkan region. Following the serious hygiene lapses, the FDA has cancelled and suspended eight establishments' licences.

FDA acts against Mumbai establishments

The FDA, led by Tukaram Mundhe, has suspended the licences of Cafe Sultan in Kalina, Lo Fresh Food in Marol, Country Club and Suraj Lama Momos in Andheri West, and Cafe Pakeezah in Santacruz West, reported NDTV Profit.

FDA suspends Suraj Lama Momos: From celebrity driver to Mumbai momo fame Suraj Lama once worked as a driver for Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. In 2017, he quit, started selling momos from a bicycle in Andheri, and built Suraj Lama Momos into a popular name. Now, the Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of his outlets at 7 Bungalows and Country Club, Andheri West, following inspections — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) October 5, 2026

The report further states that licences of Blinkit in Vile Parle, Copenhagen Hospitality in Vile Parle and Eatclubs in Bandra West were cancelled.

The strong actions by the FDA followed after food safety officers found severe lapses in storing food, along with a lack of cleanliness and sanitation at the sites.

Inspections in other parts of Maharashtra

The FDA also launched a crackdown in other parts of the state between October 1 and 5.

In the Konkan region, officials seized prohibited food stock worth Rs 2.18 crore from six establishments following inspections, NDTV Profit reported.

The action also resulted in six FIRs, 14 arrests, the sealing of two establishments and the seizure of four vehicles valued at Rs 67 lakh.

The officials even carried out inspections at food establishments in Pune, Nashik and Akola. In Pune, following the FDA inspection at seven establishments, prohibited food items worth nearly Rs 1.38 lakh were seized. Further, seven FIRs were filed, and nearly 10 people were arrested, while four establishments were sealed off.

Similar actions were also taken in Nashik, where prohibited food items worth Rs 3.30 lakh were seized, two FIRs were registered, and two people were arrested.

Sweets seized in Akola

In Akola, the FDA seized 1,900 kg of sweets worth Rs 5.72 lakh that were allegedly being transported in unhygienic conditions.

The regulator said it would continue strict action against establishments involved in the manufacture, storage, transport and sale of unsafe, adulterated, substandard, expired or prohibited food items.

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