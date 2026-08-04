Mumbai: FDA Suspends Licence Of Vikhroli Mid-Day Meal Kitchen Serving Over 3,000 Students Over Food Safety Violations

The Maharashtra FDA suspended the licence of a Vikhroli kitchen supplying mid-day meals to over 3,000 students after finding serious food safety violations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: A kitchen supplying mid-day meals to more than 3,000 school students in Mumbai has had its FSSAI licence suspended after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found serious food safety and hygiene violations during an inspection, prompting immediate action to safeguard public health.

The FDA on Tuesday said it suspended the licence of Shruti Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha Ltd., located in Vikhroli (West), after an inspection on August 3 revealed significant deficiencies in food safety standards and regulatory compliance.

According to the regulator, the violations had the potential to pose a serious health risk to the students who receive meals from the facility, necessitating immediate preventive action.

FDA Intensifies Enforcement

The action forms part of the FDA's intensified enforcement drive against food safety violations, under which four food establishments across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have had their FSSAI licences suspended over the past three days.

Among them is Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala in Girgaon, whose licence was suspended following an inspection on August 1 that found non-compliance with hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The inspection was triggered by a complaint from Prannoy Palav (36), who alleged that he discovered a corroded metal staple pin embedded in a piece of kaju katli moments before feeding it to his three-year-old daughter. Palav had purchased 500 grams each of kaju katli and motichoor ladoos from the shop on July 29 and lodged a complaint with the FDA the following day.

Action Against Other Establishments

The crackdown also extended to Navi Mumbai, where the FDA suspended the FSSAI licence of Cure Foods India in Nerul for failing to rectify deficiencies identified during an earlier inspection and violating hygiene norms.

Another establishment, Shubham Samosa Wale in Belapur, was also ordered to stop operations after inspectors found food being prepared under unhygienic conditions.

Also Watch:

The FDA said all four establishments have been directed to immediately cease food business operations and can resume only after rectifying the deficiencies and complying with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/