Mumbai: 4 Days After Metal Pin Complaint In Sweet, FDA Yet To Update Complainant On Inspection

Complainant Prannoy Palav says he is still awaiting an official update from the FDA after alleging a metal staple pin was found in a sweet purchased from a Mumbai shop | File Photo

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: Four days after a Mumbai resident lodged a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alleging that he found a corroded metal staple pin embedded inside a piece of kaju katli purchased from a popular South Mumbai sweet shop, the complainant claims he is yet to receive any official update on the status of his complaint.

Complainant Awaits Update

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, 36-year-old Prannoy Palav said he filed the complaint with the FDA on July 30, a day after the incident. According to him, the grievance portal shows that the complaint has been assigned to an FDA official, but there has been no further communication.

"The complaint has been assigned to an officer, but I have not received any update from the FDA regarding the action taken or the findings," Palav told The Free Press Journal.

The incident came to light after Palav alleged that he discovered a corroded staple pin inside a piece of kaju katli moments before feeding it to his three-year-old daughter. He had purchased 500 grams each of kaju katli and motichoor ladoos from Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala at Charni Road on July 29.

"I noticed something unusual while offering the sweet to my daughter. On checking it closely, I found a corroded metal pin embedded inside. Had I not noticed it in time, the consequences could have been serious," he said.

Allegations Over Hygiene

Following the discovery, Palav entered the kitchen area of the shop and recorded a video, alleging unhygienic conditions inside the premises. He claimed there was a washroom adjoining the kitchen area and alleged that a staff member was using it while sweets were being prepared, raising concerns over food safety and sanitation.

The shop owner, S.K. Tewari, had earlier acknowledged that the staple pin had accidentally entered the sweet due to negligence by a staff member involved in its preparation, but maintained that it was an isolated incident.

According to Palav, the online grievance status only indicates that an FDA official has been assigned to the complaint, with no subsequent update on the outcome of the inspection or the action taken.

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FDA Yet To Reveal Findings

A source in the FDA confirmed that officials had inspected the establishment after receiving the complaint. However, the department has not officially disclosed the findings of the inspection or confirmed whether any regulatory action has been initiated.

Repeated attempts by The Free Press Journal to obtain the FDA's version on the inspection and the status of the complaint were unsuccessful, as officials were unavailable for comment.

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